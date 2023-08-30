Irish stargazers to be treated to ‘exceedingly rare’ super blue moon tonight

Irish stargazers will have the “exceedingly rare” opportunity to see a super blue moon in the skies tonight, an event that happens just once ever 14 years.

A super moon happens when the moon appears full and is nearest Earth. The moon is within 360,000km of the Earth, making it appear much bigger and brighter in the sky than usual.

The term ‘blue moon’ does not refer to the colour of the moon – rather, the historical term refers to the second of two full moons that occur in the same calendar month.

A combination of the two events results in a super blue moon. the last of which came in 2009. The rare phenomenon won’t occur again until 2037.

Astronomy Ireland CEO David Moore said: “The moon is full of details to see like craters, mountains, vast lava lakes and more. It is by the far the most spectacular object to see in a telescope.

“It is great be joining forces with NASA focus on the Moon for one night a year, even if we cannot do it together!”

Astronomy Ireland has encouraged everyone across the country to document the super blue moon by taking pictures.

Mr Moore added that Saturn will also be visible on Wednesday night, making this a “once in a lifetime, or rarer” event.

A blue moon comes around once every two to three years, while a super moon is seen three to four times every year.

The best time to view the super blue moon tonight will be around 8.35pm, when the moon is rising. Stargazers further west may see the moon rise up to 20 minutes later than this.

Though the full moon is coming tonight, it will still appear full to the naked eye on Thursday night and will be best viewed from 8.50pm.

Cloud is forecast to move in tonight but some clear spells are expected. Education and Outreach Officer at Blackrock Castle Observatory said all observers need is a clear eastern horizon to look out over to witness the rare event.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, she said people in western counties will witness the super blue moon as long as they’re not on the side of a mountain.