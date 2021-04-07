Leon Reid at the in the Men's 200m Semi-Final at the 2018 European Athletics Championships in Berlin. Picture: Sportsfile

Irish sprinter Leon Reid has been arrested and charged with drug offences in the UK.

Following a police investigation into the large-scale supply of drugs, possession of firearms and ammunition and money laundering, Reid appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court last month with three other men.

The four men were all arrested last year as part of the Operation Venetic investigation. A fifth man was due to appear before the hearing but failed to, so a warrant is now out for his arrest.

The South West Regional Organised Crime Unit confirmed that Reid, whose registered address is Longmead Terrace, Bath, was charged with “Conspiracy to supply class A (cocaine), permitting premises to be used in the production of class A (crack cocaine), concealing criminal property, and acquiring criminal property.”

All four of the men are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on May 12. Reid has been released on bail.

In a statement, Athletics Ireland said: “Athletics Ireland has been notified today that an Irish international athlete, Leon Reid has been charged with a criminal offence outside the jurisdiction of Ireland.

“Athletics Ireland cannot comment further until all elements of due process have been completed.”

Reid was due to represent Irelnad in the men’s 200-metres at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which was originally scheduled for last year.

Online Editors