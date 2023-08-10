Irish soldier Seán Rooney’s fiancée pays tribute on what should have been their wedding day

‘We might not be getting married today but we will make up for everything we missed out on when I see you again’

The fiancée of Irish peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney, who was killed on duty in Lebanon last December, has shared a tribute on what would have been their wedding day.

On December 14, the 24-year-old, who had been serving with the 121st infantry Battalion on UN duty, was killed in Lebanon while the vehicle he was travelling with was attacked outside Beirut. This attack also left three other men injured.

Five men have been charged over the attack.

Before his death, Pte Rooney was engaged to be married. His fiancée, Hollaí Nic Conaill Óig, has now marked what was meant to have been the wedding day for the young couple.

Paying tribute to her late fiancé’s memory on social media this week, Ms Nic Conaill Óig shared a picture of a black wedding band and wrote: “We might not be getting married today but we will make up for everything we missed out on when I see you again.”

Ms Nic Conaill Óig has previously said that Pte Rooney died three years to the day they first met.

Other social media users offered words of comfort to Ms Nic Conaill Óig, with one commenter writing: “Aw Holly Today is that day? I'm so sorry. Thinking of you.”

“Thoughts are with you as always Holly,” another said.

Pte Rooney was originally from Muirhevnamor in Dundalk, Co Louth, but moved to Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal.

After leaving school, he joined the Irish Defence Forces in March 2019 and was a member of the 27th Infantry Battalion at Aiken Barracks.

In January, the Irish Defence forces poste a statement on their social media to pay tribute to Pte Rooney one month since his passing.

Currently there are nearly 500 Irish police and military personnel serving under the UN flag.

