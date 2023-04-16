Irish Soccer Transplant Team find new backer after FAI refused to sponsor squad

The Irish Soccer Transplant Team has won a major new backer less than a month after the FAI refused to sponsor the team.

SONAS Bathrooms announced it is the new official sponsor of Soccer Transplant Team Ireland (STTI), in a bid to help the squad highlight “remarkable individuals” who “emphasise the power of donating organs”.

Every player on the team has undergone one form of transplant, from heart, double lungs, liver, kidney to bone marrow. Despite this, the athletes have been able to continue their sporting careers.

Team captain and heart transplant recipient, John Brennan, said: “We’re a mixed group brought together by the gift of organ donation.

"Representing the country gives huge motivation for those on organ waiting lists to stay well, joy to those who spent their childhoods in and out of hospital, denied of the opportunity to participate in childhood sport and provides a wonderful framework of support, training and brotherhood for us all.”

Last month, the FAI said it was already supporting too many teams to be able to sponsor the STTI. That decision meant the side would not wear the official Ireland jersey at an international transplant soccer tournament.

However, despite the initial challenges in finding a sponsor it did not hinder the team’s performance on the pitch. The squad finished as runners-up at the inaugural soccer transplant tournament in Solihull, Birmingham, organised by Transplant Sport UK.

The side is now setting their sights on representing Ireland in July at the British Transplant Games in Coventry and they have an eye on the World Transplant Games in Italy in March 2024.

Mr Brennan said: "While our stories are unique, each of us shares a common bond of facing adversity. Team Ireland showcases the success of organ donation and transplantation while offering inspiration to those who are newly transplanted or newly diagnosed with organ failure.

“Once they are 12 months post-transplant, we hope some might consider joining the team. We welcome all levels of fitness even if someone just has the capacity to spend a few minutes on the pitch, that’s their achievement.”

CEO of Sonas, Richard Sloan, said the company decided to sponsor the squad after a staff member’s brother became involved with the team.

“We didn’t give it a second thought,” Mr Sloan said. “The Transplant Games show us what the gift of organ donation does. These athletes are the living embodiment of the generosity of others.

"It is a genuine privilege for Sonas to support the bravery of these extraordinary men and the wonderful families who have supported them, both their own families and the families of the organ donors.”

He said the company had been “inspired by the team” and it now hoped to use its employees and wider network of bathroom retailers, builders and plumbers and merchants, to work with and “spread the vital message of the importance of organ donation”.

STTI are asking the public to have conversations with loved ones about organ donation and to consider carrying either a pocket sized donor card or a digital one, available on the Digital Organ Donor Card app.