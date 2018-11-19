Irish soccer fan (30) dies following tragic incident in Denmark

An Irish soccer fan has died following a tragic incident in the Danish city of Copenhagen.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie that it is providing consular assistance to the man's family.

Police are investigating the 30-year-old's death but foul play is not suspected.

Martin O'Neill's team take on Denmark in Aarhus at 7.45pm this evening.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie: "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade cannot comment on individuals cases, however, we can confirm we are providing consular assistance to the family of an individual in Copenhagen."

A spokeswoman for the Copenhagen police confirmed that the 30-year-old’s remains were discovered in the city’s harbour yesterday morning.

“I can confirm that the man is an Irish national, we received a report at 10.27am on Sunday morning and the man was discovered in the harbour.”

The Copenhagen police spokeswoman added that there does not appear to be anything suspicious relating to the man’s death at this stage.

“There will be an inquest but it is not suspicious,” she told Independent.ie.

Online Editors