Fully vaccinated people from Ireland, the EU and the UK will be able to travel to the United States from November onwards, reports in the Financial Times state this afternoon.

The White House is expected to announce new travel arrangements for the US in the coming hours, which will signal the end of an 18-month travel ban on travellers from the continent of Europe, except for those travelling for essential purposes such as work.

Fully vaccinated passengers will be able to resume travel to the US within a matter of weeks, sources told the Financial Times. The US, along with North American neighbour Canada have long signalled they will not be accepting unvaccinated visitors for quite a while.

The move comes as part of a wider global plan for travel into and out of the US, concocted by the Biden administration to replace the ad hoc and splintered restrictions on various nations and regions worldwide.

Presently, only American citizens, passport holders, green card holders and those with genuinely essential reasons for travel can enter the US from the EU and Britain.

The United States is presently tackling an upsurge in the number of daily coronavirus cases as the Delta variant rips through a population with only 54pc of its citizens fully protected.

The average daily deaths from Covid-19 in the US surpassed 2,000 this weekend. It is the first time in over six months that the death toll has reached this number.

President Joe Biden has made numerous public appeals to those who have not yet taken up an appointment to be vaccinated to do so.