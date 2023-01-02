Irish sea eagle enjoys critical recovery year

IRELAND'S sea eagle enjoyed a bounce-back year with a dramatic increase in the number of chicks successfully emerging from nests across the south west.

The raptor - which was reintroduced to Ireland having gone extinct - enjoyed a successful breeding season in 2022 after violent spring storms the previous year played havoc with nests.

Ireland now has 12 breeding pairs of the White Tailed Sea Eagle.

The bird of prey was reintroduced to Ireland in 2007 thanks to a special breeding programme run in conjunction with Norway.

This year, a total of eight eagle nests had eggs laid - with seven chicks successfully fledged from six of the nests.

It represents an enormous relief for conservation experts who were left bitterly disappointed in 2020/2021 after late winter and early spring storms wrecked multiple nests with just a single successful nesting pair.

Kerry is the heart of the White Tailed Sea Eagle reintroduction programme and Dr Allan Mee, a world-renowned raptor expert, admitted the past 12 months have been very positive for the eagle population.

"Of the six successful nests that we had, four of those were in Kerry," Dr Mee told Radio Kerry.

"That is good - we are starting to see signs of some of the birds released as recently as 2020 starting to form pairs with other birds that are out there up the country. It is looking positive."

A total of eight of Ireland's 12 White Tailed Sea Eagle pairs laid eggs over the past 12 months.

One eagle was dubbed 'Eddie' after being bred at Garnish Island in west Cork.

Kerry's breeding pairs also had a successful year with special tracking devices showing some young female birds venturing beyond their parents hunting grounds - a key element in helping breeding pairs form in new coastal areas.

However, the prime breeding ground for the eagles was badly hit by unseasonal early storms in 2020/21.

A number of nests were destroyed by violent storms in April - a time when chicks are at their most vulnerable.

It was the first time that Kerry did not have a successful breeding pair.

Sea eagles were reintroduced to Ireland in 2007 having gone extinct in the early 20th Century from human persecution.

Kerry is the mainstay of the population though birds are also in Galway, Tipperary and Cork.

While the eagle was reintroduced to Ireland 15 years ago, the population has been boosted by the repeated introduction of birds collected under license in Norway.

White-tailed Eagle chicks were collected by the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA) and transported to Ireland for release in June 2020 and June 2021.

Phase II releases began in 2020 with the collection of an additional 10 birds from nests in Norway and their release some 6-8 weeks later at Lough Derg in Tipperary and in the Shannon Estuary.

White-tailed sea eagles feed primarily on fish, waterbirds and carrion or animal carcasses.

Most pairs settle on territories around the coast and large freshwater lakes to breed.

However, the bird is incredibly vulnerable to human activity.

A scientific review of the reintroduction project indicated the small population was still vulnerable to mortality factors such as illegal poisoning while the breeding population was negatively impacted by Avian Influenza in 2018 and Storm Hannah in 2019.

One of the birds released on Lough Derg became very sick from lead poisoning and was only saved through human intervention and months of subsequent care.

The incident was likely as a result of the bird eating foxes which had been killed with lead shot and then left out in the open.

Between 2007 and 2020, a total of 14 eagles have been killed across Ireland by humans through poisoning, being shot or being struck by

vehicles.

That prompted the decision to reintroduce further breeding pairs from Norway.