Irish schoolgirl (16) dies after falling 16-feet from wall in Spain

The girl was being treated at Granada's Hospital de Neurotraumatología Photo: Google Maps

An Irish teenager who was seriously injured when she fell from a wall in southern Spain has died.

The girl (16), who was a student at a south Dublin school, suffered severe injuries after falling 16 feet from a wall in Andalucia on the outskirts of Granada on Friday, March 19.

She was being treated in the intensive care unit at the city’s Hospital de Neurotraumatología (neurotrauma) but passed away on Thursday.

It is understood the young girl had been on an exchange programme for the last number of months.

Local media reported that the teenager was returning from a social gathering known as a ‘botellón’, near the famous Avellano fountain when the tragedy occurred.

Her friends alerted passersby and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Spanish authorities said that police were launching an investigation into the freak accident.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to her family.

Spanish newspaper Ideal reported that the teen suffered serious injuries to her head and face after the fall.

It said she on an exchange and suffered a fall on the Avellano path when she was returning to the city.

The incident occurred on a day when Granada had just began relaxing Covid-19 restrictions.

Among the measures introduced was the extension of a curfew until 11pm.

A crowd of young people had gathered in the area to socialise that evening and the incident happened around 10pm when the young girl was walking home with friends.

It is not known what caused the accident but authorities are investigating whether it was due to the terrain and the fact it was dark.

She fell from a height of about five metres.

Local police are continuing their investigations into the incident and were making enquiries as to what happened.

It was reported that two young people were injured in the same area a few weeks previously.

