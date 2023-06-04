Irish schoolboy Cillian O’Connor (14) finishes third in Britain’s Got Talent final

Irish school boy Cillian O’Connor has beaten thousands of hopefuls to finish third in tonight’s final of Britain’s Got Talent.

The 14-year-old from Co Meath told hosts Ant and Dec: “Thank you everyone, it’s been an incredible journey.”

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn was crowned the winner, scooping the £250,000 prize and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Second place went to dancer Lilliana Clifton (13).

Cillian had earlier wowed the judges with an impressive magic routine, which saw co-host Anthony McPartlin disappear.

Meath magician Cillian O'Connor (14) wows Britain's Got Talent judges and wins semi-final

After the performance, Declan Donnelly said: “I need to know how to do that.”

Judge Simon Cowell said to the 14-year-old: “I just think you’ve obviously got magical powers and I believe in that.”

Meanwhile, judge Bruno Tonioli described him as “the embodiment of magic” and Alesha Dixon said: “You had us in the palm of your hands.”

Earlier Cillian had said his goal tonight was to “go out there and give my best performance ever”.

He first stunned the judges by making a comic he had torn up suddenly materialise again.

Then the teenager made a handkerchief, with markings penned by Cowell, appear in presenter McPartlin’s suit jacket pocket.

But the young magician’s piece de resistance came when he seemed to vanish McPartlin into thin air on the Virgin Media One show, something co-host Declan Donnelly commented, he wished he knew the secret to.

The teen asked Cowell for a magic word the judge had provided earlier and when he stated it, "Dog”, suddenly McPartlin vanished to the awe of the audience and judges as confetti fell from the ceiling.

A gobsmacked Cowell told the teenager: “I think, gosh, I am running out of adjectives. I just think you have magic powers and you have very charming magic powers.

“One of the things I love most about your performances is how surprised you are at the end.

“You are so happy it’s gone so well, it's your imagination, it’s nerve wracking but it didn’t show, you were so professional.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Bruno Tonioli, who is judging, said: “In this wonderful world of wonders you are the embodiment of magic. The way you control the stage, you draw us into you, everything you do is magic.”

Judge Alisha Dixon added: “You have us in the palm of our hands, your showmanship is magic, you are incredible, I love you.”

Judge Amanda Holden said Cillian had simply “smashed it”, and at such a young age, he was “at the top of your game”.

He received a standing ovation following his routine.

As well as providing a stellar and sleek magical performance on the hit TV show, Cillian added a dash of emotion to the event, telling the audience: “Since I arrived on BGT, I made millions of friends. Friends are like the stars. You don’t alway see them but you know they are there.”

Earlier Cillian’s mother, Elaine Peppard O’Connor, said after her son had reached the semi-final, she just wanted to run to hug him.

“We were so happy, we cry every time we watch it,” she said. “I couldn’t get on that stage quick enough to give him the biggest hug ever.”