Students at an Irish Montessori school are packing their bags for the US after they reached the final of the Lego robotics world championships.

Irish school to hit the world stage after reaching US final of the Lego championships

The students from Wicklow Montessori Primary School will be travelling to Detroit to attend the final of the world renowned competition on April 24.

Wicklow Montessori Primary School

The eight students, aged between 11 and 13, advanced to the final after winning an overall award at the First Lego league UK and Ireland Finals in Bristol last weekend. The winning team was made up of Mya Neiland, Hugo Sloan- Kelly, Kiah Savage, Cillian Findlay-Byrne, Anna Mooney, James Grant, Lucy McCann and Senan Sloan-Kelly.

Teacher Hayley Fitzpatrick told Independent.ie that the children are "overwhelmed" and "excited". "The competition started in Galway and then advanced to the UK league. The next step is the world championships in Detroit. There are four main areas in the competition; robot design, robot game, project side and core values.

"The robot area is based on engineering and coding, while the project side this year was based on hydrodynamics. "Their entry looks at what happens to all the water confiscated at airport security check-ins. Travelling to Dublin airport to monitor behaviour and measure the problem, the pupils came up with a range of recycling solutions from watering plants to washing aeroplanes and even, through the use of special filters, reusing it for drinking.

"Then the core values section focuses on teamwork and enthusiasm. In Bristol our school won an overall award for our song on what core values mean to us and that allowed us to qualify for the world championships in the US." Helen said that the Wicklow school will join over 100 teams at the world championships in Detroit.

"The children are so excited to go over. Some of them have never been to the US and it'll be the first time that some of them will be away from their parents. It's a huge thing for them. The event is aimed at transition year students so our little kids will be very small in comparison."

The Wicklow school has competed in the competition for five years and this is the second time in a row that they advanced to the final.

"Last year at the finals we won an overall judge's award based on our core values which were were delighted with. We're shocked and delighted to be given the opportunity to go again and the kids are all so excited. It's four days of fun and cultural bonding for all the kids."

