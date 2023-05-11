Irish rugby star Joey Carbery declares ‘step one complete’ as he gets married in Dublin

Irish rugby star Joey Carbery declared “step one complete” as he shared a beautiful picture of him kissing his new bride Robyn Flanagan on the steps of City Hall in Dublin.

The couple are planning to celebrate the occasion with friends and family abroad later this summer but officially tied the knot at the legal ceremony in Dublin on Tuesday.

In the stunning picture he posted on Instagram, he is seen leaning over to kiss his bride as she holds a bouquet of flowers in the air.

Robyn also shared the first snap from their big day, and wrote “the formalities” in the caption alongside a white heart emoji.

She also posted a black and white picture of them both together on their wedding day alongside the words “adore you” on her Instagram Stories.

A host of well-known faces congratulated the happy couple, with Connacht rugby player Bundee Aki writing: “Congratulations to yous both my uce.”

Elsewhere Aoife Walsh said: “Stunning!!!! “ while designer Aoife McNamara simply offered: “Congratulations!!!”

Joey and Robyn, who had been dating for more than six years, got engaged after moving in together.

They marked the occasion in August 2021 as they posted about the move saying: “Officially roomies!” alongside a photo of them standing outside their new home with their two dogs.

Robyn, who is originally from Kildare had previously helped her mum Louise Flanagan, who co-owns Kalu Boutique in Naas, with the store’s website. A dedicated flower of fashion, she also frequently posts pictures of herself with Joey to her 19k followers.

Joey popped the question while on a romantic trip to New York back in 2021 where he got down on one knee while strolling through Central Park.

The New Zealand native took to Instagram to share a selfie with his wife-to-be at the time, captioning the post: “23-11-2021 ”

Robyn was later seen holding her hand to the camera with an oval diamond and gold band ring on her finger.

She also shared the news on her Instagram calling herself: “The happiest girl in the world”.

The couple have since shared glimpses into plans for their wedding, revealing in February that they had decided on a location.

Robyn shared a snap of Joey standing in a courtyard with a white building behind him and a blue sky overhead.

Although they didn’t give away the exact location, it did appear to be abroad.

"!PHEW! He liked our venue. The countdown is officially on xx,” Robyn wrote.

Meanwhile, fellow Munster player Conor Murray is also preparing to say I Do over the summer, with his fiancée Joanna Cooper, while Leinster’s Dave Kearney is also set to tie the knot with his bride-to-be Becca Mehighan.