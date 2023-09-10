Irish rugby fans roasted in Bordeaux heat as stadium staff ‘slowly opened water bottles one by one’

James, Oonagh and Rionacch delighted when the sun went down following the game.

Irish Rugby fans have told of “organisation hell” at the team’s opening game, after significant tram delays led to many missing the opening scores, as well as the stadium running out of water in the midst of a heatwave.

Noelle O’Brien, who was travelling with her partner from Cork to the game against Romania in Bordeaux, said she witnessed a man faint on their packed-out tram due to the intense 35C heat.

The couple missed the first two tries of the game, after a tram broke down further along the line.

Inside the stadium, she noticed that fans on the side without shelter, who were fully exposed to the burning afternoon sun, had opted to stand behind in the shade, while others had to squeeze over into the disabled access area. Images of apparent empty seats were captured on live television.

Despite relishing in an “epic victory” against Romania, Ms O’Brien labelled the set-up as “absolute nonsense” after the stadium ran out of water.

“My main worry was that people could have gotten heat stroke,” she said.

Ireland fans outside the Stade de Bordeaux ahead of kick-off for Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania

Galway man Kieran McNamara, who has been living in Paris for the last 16 years, travelled down from the French capital with friends to the game.

After boarding a local tram to the stadium 45 minutes before kick-off, the driver announced that the Bordeaux’s signalling system had completely crashed and that they would have to get off.

They attempted to get a taxi or Uber, however there were none available. They eventually made it to the stadium 10 minutes into the game. Inside, Mr McNamara noticed that “food concessions were unable to cope with the demand for food and drink” and supplies ran out after half time leaving most supporters “without access to water.”

The group were then delayed 90 minutes when trying to leave the stadium by tram to catch their train to Paris, after the driver said the system was “overwhelmed” by the number of travelling fans.

Indo World Cup Daily: You always want more - Joe McCarthy and Jack Crowley on World Cup opener

The group then had to forego their ticket home and book into a hotel for the night, meeting many other Irish fans in the same boat.

Mr McNamara would like to see World Rugby receive a guarantee from cities that “these problems won’t happen again”.

“Bordeaux knew exactly how many supporters were coming to the city and travelling to the stadium and they were totally unprepared,” he added.

Another Irish fan, Oonagh O’Mahoney, from Cork, said the authorities were overwhelmed and were making snap and ridiculous decisions.

She told the Irish Independent that it was “the warmest I have ever experienced at a sporting event” and that there was no shelter for the queuing fans and no water fountain available.

“When we eventually got to the stadium the queues for drinks were enormous and it was noticeable that people were just buying water.

“Instead of setting up mobile water stands they meticulously waited for each person to ask to purchase water and then opened them and removed the caps one by one.

“Given most people were buying three or four bottles of water it was a joke,” she said, opining that fans should have been permitted to bring water in due to the extreme heat.

Despite the organisational chaos she experienced, Oonagh is still looking forward to attending the rest of Ireland’s pool games with her extended family.

However, she too would like to see World Rugby look into the circumstances and logistics of Ireland’s opening game, to ensure that it doesn’t happen again during the World Cup.

“A postponement until after sundown would have been sensible. The only thing stopping that were TV schedules, which seems ridiculous to put people’s welfare at risk to appease television networks”.