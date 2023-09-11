Irish rugby fan allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Bordeaux; IRFU ‘shocked’ by ‘disturbing’ news

Gardaí who had been specially deployed in the city for the World Cup have interviewed the woman and are liaising with local authorities

Police are seeking three men in connection with an alleged attack on a 37-year-old Irish woman in Bordeaux.

French police have launched an investigation after an Irish rugby fan was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men while in Bordeaux for the World Cup.

Local media reports said the 37-year-old woman was allegedly attacked around midnight on Saturday and police are now seeking three men.

French police have confirmed to Independent.ie that an investigation has been launched into the claims of assault, rape and abduction.

The incident is alleged to have happened in Bordeaux after Ireland defeated Romania in their opening match.

Members of An Garda Síochána are deployed in France for the World Cup and are liaising with local authorities.

The woman was on Rue Rouselle in the popular Saint-Pierre district, and close to her accommodation, when the alleged attack happened.

Le Parisien reported that “three individuals seized her and took her to Rue du Puits Descazaux” which is not far away. She was then allegedly raped.

Afterwards the distressed woman was “found in the street by a group of Welsh supporters”, who were also in the town to watch their opening game against Fiji.

Stade de Bordeaux, where Ireland played their opening match on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

She was taken to hospital in Bordeaux and has been referred to a victim support association.

Gardaí have since interviewed the woman.

It is understood that forensic tests and footage captured by CCTV cameras in the area are now being studied in order to find the alleged attackers.

A garda spokesperson said: “Members of An Garda Síochána currently deployed in France for the duration of the Rugby World Cup tournament to assist Irish people visiting France are liaising with local authorities in relation to an alleged incident.

"The investigation is a matter for French police. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Rugby Football Union said: "The IRFU is aware of the disturbing news emanating from Bordeaux regarding an incident involving an Irish supporter at the weekend.

"We are shocked and extend our deepest sympathies to the victim. The IRFU wants all fans to have a positive experience supporting the team in France and we urge all travellers to take care and look out for each other".