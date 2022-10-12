A member of An Garda brings flowers to the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal.

The Creeslough Community Support Fund has now reached €673,000 in just 48 hours.

The Irish Red Cross established the dedicated support Fund to help the local community following Friday’s tragedy at the Applegreen service station in the village.

Applegreen, which has almost 200 locations in Ireland, has promoted online donations to the fund at all of its outlets and made an initial donation of €50,000 on Monday.

The fund is being supported by An Post and Applegreen, both partners of the local retailer operating from the site of the explosion.

The Irish Red Cross has a dedicated webpage where members of the public can make donations online, which will go live later today.

The Community Support Fund will work to assist those who have been bereaved, injured, made homeless, or left without an income as a result of the tragedy.

Head of fundraising at the Irish Red Cross Charlie Lamson said the entire country has been “shocked and saddened” by events in Creeslough.

“We really appreciate everyone’s support that is helping drive this funding effort for the community of Creeslough and our hearts go out to the families and friends of those so tragically impacted by the disaster,” he said.

"The public overwhelming outpouring of support for Creeslough has once again illustrated that when called on, the Irish public are incredibly generous.

"As a next step we will be engaging with the local community in Creeslough to coordinate the allocation of this support to the people who need it.”

Irish Red Cross volunteers have also made themselves available to provide assistance as needed in Creeslough.

The charity will work with the local community to ensure that money collected for the new fund will be used effectively to help support those affected in the weeks and months ahead.

An Post will accept donations for the Creeslough Community Support Fund at all of its 920 Post Offices nationwide.

Donations can be made by cash or debit card and there will be no fee payable for making donations.

Applegreen founder and chief executive said the company has been “inundated” with offers of support from customers, suppliers, fellow retailers, and people throughout Ireland and beyond.

Joe Barrett said: “We are deeply saddened by the Creeslough tragedy and the devastation this has caused for our local partner and their community.

“We are very grateful to all those who have reached out in solidarity. We will be working with the Irish Red Cross to facilitate donations to the Creeslough Community Support Fund through our entire store network.

“All of Ireland has been touched by what has happened in Creeslough and I think people want to help in any way that they can. We’ll also continue to support our local partners in Creeslough over the coming days and months.”

Head of communications at An Post Anna McHugh said people across the country want to show their support for the people of Creeslough.

“An Post is helping to make it easy for everyone to support the provision of practical services by way of secure, direct donation to this Irish Red Cross Community Support Fund at any post office nationwide,” she said.

Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me that was set up on Saturday by a local man living in Brisbane, Australia, has raised over €380,000 so far.

Gerard McFadden set an initial target of €20,000 and said he would like to raise as much money as possible to help the families of the victims and the wider community.

He shared a message on the fundraising page and said: “Hi my name is Gerard McFadden residing Brisbane Australia.

“I woke up this morning to the devastating news that an explosion in Applegreen garage has claimed multiple fatalities and injuries in my hometown of Creeslough Co Donegal Ireland.

“I would like to raise as much funds as possible to help the families of the deceased and injured through these challenging times ahead. Thoughts and prayers are with the families and all the community. Rest In Peace to the lives lost.”