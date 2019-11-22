Irish rappers Kneecap say tour poster featuring DUP leader Arlene Foster strapped to a rocket is 'fine art'

An Irish-language rap group have said their tour poster, which features DUP leader Arlene Foster strapped to a rocket on top of a bonfire, is "just a fine piece of art".

The cartoon image - which appears to show Mrs Foster and the UK prime minister Boris Johnson tied to a rocket on the New Lodge bonfire - is being used to promote Kneecap's Farewell to the Union Tour.

The poster for Kneecap's upcoming Farewell to the Union tour

It also shows Belfast rappers Móglaí Bap and Mo Charahave holding a petrol bomb underneath the burning bonfire.

Social media users were mixed in their response to the poster. One questioned the use of what they described as "violent imagery".

"I get that it's satire, but also playing on real trauma experienced due to IRA violence," said one social media comment.

"Not excusing settler-colonialism here at all, but just wondering about tactics and if we're ready to joke about it as a society."

Other social media users praised the group for generating publicity for their upcoming tour.

The group told The Irish News newspaper the poster was "just a piece of fine art".

"The poster is for Kneecap's upcoming debut tour in England and Scotland.

"We wanted to resonate with our English and Scottish comrades who also have to put up with the insufferable Tory party and their decimation of the working classes."

They said they didn't mind if anyone was offended.

"Just make sure you pay at the door, we take Northern Bank notes," the band said.

In March, Kneecap were criticised after they led chants of "Get the Brits out now" at The Empire bar in Belfast, which had been visited by UK royals Prince William and Kate Middleton 24 hours earlier.

Last year, the group faced censure from RTE's Irish language station Raidió na Gaeltachta for their single Cearta - the Irish word for Rights.

It contained multiple references to drugs, sex and the PSNI.

It was removed from the station's afternoon programme's playlist due to the song's "drug references and cursing".

A petition to put the song back on air started by fans received hundreds of signatures.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Moglai Bap said the song was meant to be a caricature of life in west Belfast.

"A lot of my friends don't vote Sinn Féin and they're not republican. We're proud of Irish culture, but we don't want to be defined by it," he said.

"We wanted this song to break stereotypes. We're not saying we agree with using RUC as a term for the PSNI, but it happens in Belfast."

