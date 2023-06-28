Irish Rail warns of ‘reckless driving’ after three trucks hit bridges and level crossing

Congestion has occurred on DART and commuter services this evening.

Irish Rail has said “reckless driving” has seen three truck drivers hit two bridges and a level crossing within one hour today – leading to lengthy delays for train passengers.

Trucks hit bridges at Pearse Street in Dublin and in Portlaoise at around 3.20pm before a third truck hit a level crossing at Serpentine in Dublin at around 4.20pm, further adding to the delays.

DART services are delayed by roughly 45 minutes, while northern commuter services are running 40 minutes late.

Commuter services towards Maynooth are also affected and are running 35 minutes late, Irish Rail said.

Trains from Connolly to Rosslare have also been affected and are operating roughly half an hour behind schedule.

"Truck hits bridge Pearse St, Dublin at 15:20hrs...Truck hits bridge Portlaoise at 15:20hrs...Truck hits level crossing Serpentine, Dublin at 16:20hrs.

“Reckless driving by three #dumbtruckers causing delays up to 30 mins, trains have resumed, working to clear delays ASAP,” Irish Rail posted on Twitter this afternoon.

More to follow..