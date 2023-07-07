Irish Rail warns of people ‘masquerading’ as railway staff on train services

The warning was issued to those travelling on services on the Northern commuter/Dart line

Irish Rail has issued a warning to commuters about people “masquerading” as rail workers on some train services.

Some members of the public appear to be wearing non-Irish Rail Hi-Vis vests in an attempt to resemble ticket inspectors, a spokesperson said.

Passengers have been urged to ask anyone who enquires about their ticket or attempts to issue them with a fine to first ask for identification.

The notice was issued to those travelling on services on the northern commuter/Dart line in Dublin.

"Passengers are advised that there are members of the public wearing non-Irishrail hi-vis vests and masquerading as members of the Revenue Protection Unit (RPU) onboard the Northern commuter/DART line,” a spokesperson said.

"Passengers are advised to confirm ID when approached for tickets/being issued with onboard fines.”

Under Irish Rail terms and conditions, passengers caught on a train without a valid ticket face a fixed penalty fine of €100 plus the unpaid fare.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail confirmed that there will be additional services for the All-Ireland Football Semi-Finals.

Dublin take on Monaghan at Croke Park on Saturday, July 15, while Kerry meet Derry the following day.

The railway company said there will be increased demand on services over the two days as GAA fans flock to the capital.

Further details, including the times of the extra trains, will be announced closer to match day.

Customers hoping to travel by rail have been advised to book their tickets online in advance as there is limited availability.