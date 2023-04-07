Irish Rail urges customers to plan ahead as number of train services disrupted across Easter Bank Holiday Weekend

Engineering works taking place this weekend have led to a number of service alterations

A number of train routes are disrupted this weekend due to engineering works between Portlaoise and Thurles, Portadown and Belfast and Dun Laoghaire and Bray/Greystones.

Those planning to travel during the Bank Holiday Weekend have been advised to keep an eye on revised timetables.

“Major line works” are taking place across the weekend, resulting in various disruptions to services.

Portlaoise and Thurles

Works begin between Portlaoise and Thurles at 2.30pm on Friday and continue until 10.30am on Monday.

Bus transfers are in place on Heuston routes to Cork, Kerry and Limerick during these times.

Passengers coming from Dublin will alight at Portlaoise, travel by bus to Thurles and continue their journey by train.

��Revised timetables this #Easter weekend, including Good Friday



���� Major Line works:



- Portlaoise to Thurles (Fri PM to Monday AM)



- Dun Laoghaire to Bray/Greystones (Sat to Mon)



- Portadown to Belfast (Sat & Sun)



�� ℹ️ Please check all times on https://t.co/r50m2431AZ pic.twitter.com/ruvKSCvHbu — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 7, 2023

Advance booking on these services is essential due to limited bus transfer capacity, Irish Rail has warned.

The full revised timetable for Cork, Limerick and Tralee services, Limerick and Galway services and Limerick Junction and Waterford Services is available at irishrail.ie.

A number of services are operating on advanced or deferred times, calling at additional stops, using bus transfers between affected lines or cancelled.

Portadown and Belfast

Bus substitution services are also in place on the Portadown line for NI Railways and Enterprise Journeys.

Connolly to Belfast services and Belfast to Connolly services on Saturday and Sunday will operate to Portadown only. Bus transfers are in place between Newry and Belfast.

#TRAIN #ENT Engineering Works 8th/9th & 22nd/23rd April 2023



Bus Substitution services in operation on Portadown Line for NI Railways & Enterprise journeys



�� Plan your journey before travel - https://t.co/hA2dixbjhF



ℹ️ For more information visit - https://t.co/M3OPYMiy1l pic.twitter.com/jbW6dQs1XQ — Translink (@Translink_NI) April 5, 2023

These engineering works are taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Dún Laoghaire and Bray/Greystones

From Saturday until Monday, engineering works between Dún Laoghaire and Bray/Greystones have caused a number of changes to usual timetables.

DART services will operate between Howth to Malahide to Dún Laoghaire only, with Dublin Bus and Go Ahead accepting valid tickets for customers to complete their journeys.

Services from Connolly to Rosslare Europort will also be impacted due to these works, with a number of bus transfers in place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Ballybrophy

Engineering works between Portlaoise and Thurles from Friday to Sunday has also led to a revised timetable through Ballybrophy. A number of services are operating on advanced or deferred schedules.

Limerick and Ennis

Although engineering works do not begin between Limerick and Ennis until after the Bank Holiday weekend, some service alterations and amendments will take place from Tuesday 11th to Thursday 13th of April.

The full revised timetables for all services are available at irishrail.ie.