Irish Rail to seek planning permission for new Dart station in south Dublin

DUBLIN commuters are to get another Dart station, and endure another stop, as Irish Rail makes plans to serve a new neighbourhood on the city’s southside.

The new station will be at Woodbrook between Shankill and Bray where housing for a population of 5,000 is planned.

Irish Rail said it would lodge an application for planning permission for the station with Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council this week.

It will be the 32nd station on the Dart network and the first since the Grand Canal Dock station opened in 2001.

If the planning process goes smoothly, construction is expected to begin late next year and the station would open to passengers in early 2023.

Park and ride facilities for cars and bicycles are to be provided by the private developers of 685 houses and apartments under a strategic housing development for the area.

A further 600 homes are to be provided by the council in a joint initiative with the Land Development Agency.

Jim Meade, chief executive of Irish Rail, said the idea of building a new station alongside a new community was an exciting prospect.

“Designing a community to have public transport central to how it functions is exemplary planning,” he said.

New, larger, Dart trains are being ordered to ensure the extra passengers at Woodbrook can be accommodated without stretching existing services.

Dart services are set for a major expansion in the coming years with the line to be extended from Dublin to Drogheda, Celbridge and Maynooth.

While extra stops may mean longer journey times for some passengers, Irish Rail has a long term plan to replace level crossings with bridges to help speed up services.

