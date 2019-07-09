Irish Rail staff praised for extinguishing engine fire at Heuston Station

Irish Rail staff have been praised for successfully extinguishing a small engine fire at Heuston Station yesterday.

A small fire occurred in the undercarriage of the incoming 5:25pm Portlaoise to Heuston Station train yesterday, an Irish Rail spokesperson has confirmed.

The fire was confined to the undercarriage of the first carriage, and none of the passengers on board were affected.

A video obtained by Independent.ie shows a heavy cloud of thick smoke emerging from beneath the train.

Irish Rail called Dublin Fire Brigade for assistance, but train staff managed to extinguish the fire before help arrived.

Online Editors