Irish Rail services cancelled after train hits herd of cattle

Irish Rail have cancelled a number of services today after a train struck a herd of cattle.

The incident, involving the 11am from Waterford to Heuston, occurred near Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

The train was forced to stop on the viaduct, where it still remained at 1.30pm.

Irish Rail tweeted to say that passengers can avail of bus transfers between Kilkenny and Waterford for all services until further notice.

According to KCLR FM, it may be difficult to transfer passengers to bus due to the awkward location of the train.

Online Editors