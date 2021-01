AN Irish Rail service from Dublin to Cork has been delayed after group of people were found using drugs on the train.

Gardaí have been called to the incident, with the train stopped at Hazelhatch, in Co Kildare for the suspects to be removed.

It was the 6pm service from Heuston to Cork and Irish Rail told passengers to expect a delay of at least 30 minutes.

Just before 7pm a spokesperson for Irish Rail told Independent.ie the incident was ongoing.

Online Editors