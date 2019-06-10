Yet another dog has taken a solo-ride aboard the train this morning, Irish Rail has said.

Irish Rail search for owner as another dog boards Dart to city centre

The dog boarded the Dart on Dublin's southside earlier today and disembarked at Pearse station.

He was unaccompanied, with Irish Rail unsure whether he is a stray or somebody's pet and is currently in the care of Irish Rail staff.

The dog has distinctive curly fur and is dark and light brown in colour.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said that the dog boarded the train somewhere before Sandymount between 7-7.30am this morning.

“No one has come to collect him yet, so he is still in Pearse station,” he told Independent.ie.

“We have alerted the DSPCA. He has no collar or identification, so we are not sure if he is a stray or someone’s pet.”

The DART dog hasn’t yet been named by Irish Rail staff.

If this is your dog or you know who owns the pooch, please contact Pearse station.

It's not the first time a dog has travelled by rail, with one pup making headlines earlier this year.

In April, a dog named Hamish travelled all the way from Kildare to Dublin on an Intercity route.

He was reunited with his family after an online campaign and media coverage.

Online Editors