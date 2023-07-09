Irish Rail reopens all services through Co Laois following incident

Irish Rail has reopened its services after a “major disruption” to those travelling through Co Laois following an incident on the tracks.

This disruption came as thousands of Clare hurling fans are travelling to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Hurling Semi Final clash against Kilkenny at 4pm.

In a statement online, the railway company said emergency services were at the scene of the incident on the line between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise.

Irish Rail had temporarily suspended all train services travelling through Portlaoise, meaning the Limerick or Cork route to Dublin Heuston was not running.

The company has since reopened the route and resumed services, however, significant knock-on delays are to be expected as a result.

"Disruption to services into and out of Dublin Heuston are easing following tragic incident at Portlaoise this morning. Some residual delays will be experienced,” Irish Rail said.

“Iarnród Éireann advises customers to make alternative arrangements if possible. Iarnród Éireann apologises for any inconvenience caused.

"Update: 08:30 Heuston -Tralee approximately 180 minutes delayed. 10.25 Cork - Heuston approximately 40 minutes delayed. 12.00 Heuston - Cork approximately 15 minutes delayed.”

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident on the train line near Portlaoise.

"Owing to the tragic nature of the incident no further details are available at this time. Gardaí are working closely with Irish Rail to restore services as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.