Irish Rail issues shocking video after 60 incidents at level crossings last year

Iarnród Éireann is warning road users to be vigilant at level crossings after 60 incidents were recorded last year.

So far this year, 31 incidents at level crossings have been recorded across the network.

On International Level Crossing Awareness Day, the transport company has released footage that shows a number of motorists damaging their vehicles and the barriers by going straight through them.

Pedestrians are also being warned to stay safe as the video shows a number of people being hit by barriers, one man walking his dog can be seen falling onto the concrete.

The awareness day is an International Railway Union (UIC) initiative as almost 300 people die at level crossings across Europe every year.

Level crossing accidents account for 1pc of road deaths in Europe but 31pc of all railway fatalities.

No one has died at a level crossing in Ireland since 2010.

At automatic crossings, Iarnród Éireann is appealing to road users to stop safely when the warning lights begins to flash and to never go through crossings when barriers are about to lower, or lowering.

At staff-operated crossings, it asks motorists and pedestrians to respect gatekeepers and to stop immediately when the gatekeeper requests it.

At user-operated crossings, road users are warned to always stop before crossing and to check the line, check the line again after crossing, and always close the gate after use for your safety and that of others.

Chief executive of Iarnród Éireann, Jim Meade, said: “The number of incidents at level crossings is still too high.

"In recent months, we have had a number of very worrying incidents and level crossings and we would appeal to all road users to obey the rules of the roads at level crossings. They are for everyone’s safety.”

Chief executive of the Road Safety Authority of Ireland (RSA) said there are “real dangers posed due to carelessness at railway level crossings.”

He added: “There really is no room for complacency when it comes to level crossings, because if you take risks at level crossings you are gambling with your own life and the lives of others.”



