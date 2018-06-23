Irish Rail increasing security on Dart after threat by drivers
Irish Rail is increasing security to unprecedented levels on the Dart service amid mounting concerns over anti-social behaviour.
Drivers warned they are prepared to stop services under health and safety concerns for the "protection" of staff and customers if anti-social behaviour continues, even in the face of heightened security.
From last night, an additional security team was deployed across the northside, with extra resources at the remote monitoring centre, which covers CCTV across the Dart system. The company is also planning station modifications to address trespass issues.
One driver, who did not wish to be named, said: "We're happy to go with this plan at the moment and see how it goes. But as drivers, we're in the middle of this and it really has come to a head in the last couple of months. We have to stop this anti-social behaviour before someone gets seriously injured."
The staff faced a spate of incidents, including a graffiti gang attacking a Dart in Clongriffin, passengers smashing windows and walking up the tracks after a Liam Gallagher concert, and a youth showing what appeared to be a gun to an Italian passenger on the Dart in May.
Siptu's John Murphy told the Irish Independent: "Anti-social behaviour could deter people from using the service, due to fear of what may happen.
"Mostly the drivers are in a cab and have at least some form of protection. But the public on the trains are being exposed to this anti-social behaviour up close."
Irish Independent