Irish Rail increasing security on Dart after threat by drivers

Drivers warned they are prepared to stop services under health and safety concerns for the "protection" of staff and customers if anti-social behaviour continues, even in the face of heightened security.

From last night, an additional security team was deployed across the northside, with extra resources at the remote monitoring centre, which covers CCTV across the Dart system. The company is also planning station modifications to address trespass issues.

One driver, who did not wish to be named, said: "We're happy to go with this plan at the moment and see how it goes. But as drivers, we're in the middle of this and it really has come to a head in the last couple of months. We have to stop this anti-social behaviour before someone gets seriously injured."