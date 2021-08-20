Irish Rail confirms trains to Dublin from Cork and Limerick sold out on Sunday ahead of All-Ireland Final

Irish Rail has announced all trains are sold out on Sunday ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling Final between Cork and Limerick.

Due to demand for Sunday’s All Ireland game between Cork and Limerick, Irish Rail has advised customers that all trains to Dublin from Cork and Limerick are sold out to and from the final.

It said tickets will not be available at the station, and tickets purchased will only be valid for the specific train booked.

Many trains are also sold out on Saturday.

Due to covid-19 guidelines, trains are currently running at 75 pc capacity, reducing numbers allowed on trains.

Hurling fans have been left scrambling for tickets for Sunday’s All Ireland final, with only 40,000 tickets released, just under half the usual number of tickets available.

Limerick go into the clash on Sunday in search of a second All-Ireland title in succession.

Meanwhile, Cork are hoping to end 16 years of hurt with a victory in what is the first final appearance since 2013.