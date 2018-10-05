Irish Rail bans alcohol on some train services due to anti-social behaviour

An alcohol ban will come into effect on four Irish Rail services from Dublin from next Friday.

From 12 October the 11.25am, 1.25pm and 3.35pm services from Dublin's Heuston Station to Galway and the 2.45pm service to Westport will all be alcohol free on Fridays.

The ban follows "persistent complaints" from customers about regular instances of anti-social behaviour connected to excessive alcohol consumption on-board.

Irish Rail says any passengers boarding these services with alcohol will have it confiscated, and no alcoholic beverages will be sold on board.

A spokesperson said: “The vast majority of customers who wish to enjoy an alcoholic beverage on-board our services do so without impacting in anyway on their fellow passengers.

"But unfortunately there is a minority that do over indulge, particularly those travelling in large groups, who can disrupt others in a negative way.

"There have been high volumes of complaints of such behaviour on these services so we have taken the decision to ban all alcohol from them.”

Alcohol is already banned on a number of other services.

These are the 1.15pm and 3.10pm services to Waterford from Heuston on Fridays, the 1pm service from Galway to Heuston on Sundays and the 12.40pm, 3.10pm and 6.05pm services from Waterford to Heuston on Sundays.

