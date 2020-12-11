Irish Rail apologises after man exposes himself to passenger

Podcaster Sophie La Touche saw the man waiting for her later at the station

Irish Rail has apologised after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman on a train.

Limerick podcaster Sophie La Touche criticised Irish Rail after she reported the incident to a staff member on the train.

She was travelling on the 12.50pm from Limerick to Heuston Station in Dublin last Thursday when a man sitting in the aisle across from her began talking to her.

“I was uncomfortable. Then I put my hood up and I put my earphones in.” He then allegedly moved to expose himself. “He had the buttons of his jeans open and he was touching himself across the way from me,” said Ms La Touche.

The man then followed her to another carriage, but after she began speaking to another woman passenger, he returned to the carriage Ms La Touche had left.

She spoke to an Irish Rail employee on the train. “He said: ‘The one thing that I could suggest is when we get to Heuston, I can get the guards there and you can make a statement.’”

Irish Rail said the train host offered to involve the gardaí but Ms La Touche did not want to at the time.

It said the man was “observed and kept in a separate carriage from the customer for the remainder of the journey, and no further incident involving the man was observed”. This is “in line” with Irish Rail training, it stated.

Ms La Touche said she was left “shocked” at encountering the man at station gates later that day at Heuston station.

She said the man was “just let go” and it wasn’t until she voiced her concerns with station staff that he was held back so she could get the Luas.

Irish Rail said the train host had contacted Heuston prior to arrival, that the station manager and security personnel met the train, and an offer of Garda assistance was made and declined by Ms La Touche.

But when she eventually left the station, Ms La Touche said the man was allowed to leave too – and was right beside her when she left.

Irish Rail admitted the man went to the front of the station “incorrectly” and a staff member “intervened to involve security again when he was seen approaching the Luas”.

A Garda investigation has begun and no arrests have yet been made. Irish Rail said it is “extremely sorry” Ms La Touche experienced “such a distressing incident on board” and it will assist gardaí .

Irish Independent