Irish Rail announces further rail disruptions after fire damages equipment
Irish Rail have announced further rail disruptions this weekend after a fire caused significant damage to signalling equipment.
This weekend, Irish Rail said there will be no trains between Dalkey and Greystones.
This is to allow for repair works and vital testing of replacement signalling equipment to take place across the weekend, to establish if normal services can resume from Monday May 28, or if a curtailed service will continue to operate.
The fire last Friday, which occurred in a signalling relay room, has caused significant disruption to DARTs south of Dalkey, and Dublin/Rosslare services.
Irish Rail said that while works are taking place, there will be bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Greystones for all Dublin/Rosslare line services.
Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets for DART customers to/from areas south of Dalkey and customers should use Dublin Bus services from city centre/Blackrock/Dun Laoghaire.
Current service Monday May 21 to Friday May 25:
- No services will operate between Greystones and Bray – limited bus transfers will be provided between Greystones and Bray for DART services. Bus transfers between Greystones and Bray/Dun Laoghaire/Dublin Connolly will be provided for services between Rosslare Europort/Wexford and Dublin Connolly.
- A reduced service will operate from Bray to Dalkey in morning peak, and from Dalkey to Bray in evening peak, operating every 30 minutes and with reduced capacity and a 30 minute journey time between Bray and Dalkey. This will see reduced capacity overall for those travelling to/from stations south of Dalkey.
- An hourly service in each direction between Bray and Dalkey will operate during daytime off peak.
- After evening peak, services will be suspended between Dalkey and Bray to allow repair works to continue.
More information can be found at www.irishrail.ie and @irishrail on twitter.
Online Editors
