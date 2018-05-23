Irish Rail announces further rail disruptions after fire damages equipment

This weekend, Irish Rail said there will be no trains between Dalkey and Greystones.

This is to allow for repair works and vital testing of replacement signalling equipment to take place across the weekend, to establish if normal services can resume from Monday May 28, or if a curtailed service will continue to operate.

The fire last Friday, which occurred in a signalling relay room, has caused significant disruption to DARTs south of Dalkey, and Dublin/Rosslare services.