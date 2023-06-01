Irish Rail advises train passengers to pre-book ahead of busy June Bank Holiday Weekend

Irish Rail has advised customers to pre-book their intercity travel ahead of the busy bank holiday weekend.

A number of festivals are taking place across the capital this weekend including Bloom Festival at Phoenix Park and Forbidden Fruit on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

The Bank Holiday weekend will see a range of major events across the country, which is expected to result in an extremely busy weekend. Over 200,000 customers will travel on intercity rail services alone.

“A number of intercity trains have already sold out, as a result, pre-booking of intercity travel is absolutely essential across the weekend, as many more trains are expected to sell out,” a spokesperson for Irish Rail said.

The rail network will operate additional services where possible and maximise capacity to meet the expected demand.

All Intercity services can be booked in advance online; Dart, Dublin Commuter and Cork Commuter services are also expected to see high demand.

For those attending Bloom Festival, there will be additional capacity where possible on intercity services to/from Heuston and advance booking is recommended.

Extra Dart and Commuter services will be put in place across the weekend for concerts in St Anne’s Park.

On Saturday, line works will take place through Athlone Station and from 4.30pm onwards, Dublin Heuston to Galway services will operate with bus transfers between Tullamore and Ballinasloe.

From 6pm onwards, Dublin Heuston to Westport services will operate with bus transfers between Tullamore and Roscommon.

There will be extra services between Cobh and Cork due to a cruise ship visit.

On Sunday, there will be some minor revisions to intercity schedules.

There will be extra early morning services from Cobh, Midleton and Mallow to Cork for the Cork City Marathon.

An extra service from Heuston to Kildare will also be in place at 11.40pm for those attending Forbidden Fruit.

On bank holiday Monday, there are some revisions on all routes, including a Sunday service for Dart and Commuter routes.