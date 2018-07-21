Irish punter scoops €500k EuroMillions prize

A lucky punter has scooped €500,000 in the Ireland-only EuroMillions plus draw.

The winning numbers were 18, 21, 22, 24 and 36 and the ticket was sold in the Midlands.

EuroMillions bosses confirmed the jackpot prize of €27m was not won last night.

In the Ireland Only Raffle Prize, ten players won €5,000 each.

The Midlands is proving lucky territory this week as a ticket worth €250,000 was sold in Supervalu in Abbeyleix, Co Laois on Wednesday.

Online Editors