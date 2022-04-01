Irish pitch and putt star Shane Murphy who died of stab injuries to be laid to rest on Saturday

Shane Murphy (left) whose body was found in the family home in Carrigaline, Co. Cork with his father, ‘Weeshie’ Murphy

TRIBUTES will be paid on Saturday to champion pitch and putt player Shane Murphy (27) who died after suffering critical stab injuries.

Mr Murphy died and his father, Weeshie (75), suffered serious injuries after a stabbing incident at their home in Seaview, Carrigaline, Co Cork, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to save the 27 year old, he was pronounced dead at the property before he could be rushed to hospital.

Weeshie Murphy was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and successfully underwent emergency surgery.

He remains in a stable condition.

It is unclear whether he will be able to attend his son's Requiem Mass in Carrigaline.

John Murphy (42) was charged before Cork District Court last Monday with the murder of his younger brother, Shane, and the attempted murder of his father, Weeshie.

Mr Murphy was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again before Cork District Court by video-link on Monday.

Bail applications in respect of murder charges can only be dealt with by the High Court.

Shane Murphy's Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday in Carrigaline at the Church of Our Lady and St John.

Hundreds of friends, neighbours, locals and sports clubmates last night attended his removal at Forde's funeral home in Carrigaline.

Special tributes will be paid to the 27 year old by sports clubs across Cork left shocked by the scale of the tragedy.

Shane Murphy was a double Irish pitch and putt champion and played at the Raffeen club.

He was ranked as one of the most talented young players in the country and competed at both local and national level.

The young man was also a lifelong Liverpool FC fan and regularly travelled to the UK to see his favourite team play in the Premiership.

His father, Weeshie, is also very well known in Cork sporting circles, being a talented pitch and putt player. He has also been deeply involved in the GAA for seven decades.

Special guards of honour will be provided at the Requiem Mass in Carrigaline by the various sporting organisations associated with the respected family.

After Requiem Mass, Mr Murphy will be buried at the nearby St Mary's Cemetery.