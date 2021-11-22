The Irish pilot who tragically died in a motorbike accident in Mexico will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Ambrose Blaine (55), from Killala in Co. Mayo, died following a collision while he was biking across the Pan-American Highway with a group of friends on November 15th.

The married father-of-three, who worked as a pilot and a consultant for Turkish Airlines, was riding a motorcycle during the accident and is believed to have suffered “serious injuries” before passing away.

Mr Blaine's remains are due to arrive in Dublin Airport on one of Turkish Airlines’ Airbus 330 aircrafts - his favourite aircraft to fly during his career - this morning at 9.30am.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in St Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina, Co. Mayo and will be streamed online.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “The death has occurred of Ambrose Blaine of Malahide, Dublin and Istanbul, Turkey and formerly Rusheens, Killala, Co. Mayo.

“Following an accident in La Paz, Mexico. Ambrose, predeceased by his father Ambrose (Snr) & brother Alan. Beloved husband of Anne and loving father of Aoibhín, Niamh and Anna Rose.

“Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, grandson Cillian, mother Philomena, brothers James, Declan & Brendan, sisters Mary & Fiona, mother-in-law Nancy, father-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends & all his aviation colleagues around the world."

Mr Blaine’s close friend, Dubai based John O’Kelly, who was with him when the tragic accident happened, said that it is fitting Ambrose’s final flight home today will be on the aircraft he loved to fly.

“Ambrose loved his career and was very well known and respected in the aviation industry. It took some organising, but we are delighted that he will fly home on Turkish Airlines. They have been a fantastic help in making this happen.”

Mr O’Kelly said he is devastated at the loss of his good friend, who touched the lives of so many during his too short life.

“Four of us set out to bike the Pan-American Highway in 2016 and were doing it in stages every year from southern Argentina to Alaska.

“We left left Ireland on November 6th to pick up where we left off last year on the Baja Peninsula, México. We planned to bike for 25 days and then to cross the border to the United States.”

However tragedy struck early on Monday morning when Mr Blaine’s bike was hit by a vehicle that appeared not to have stopped at a junction in Ciudad Constitution, a city north of La Paz, in the Mexican state of Baja California. None of the other bikers were injured.

“Ambrose suffered severe head injuries and, despite the amazing efforts of hospital staff in La Paz, he never regained consciousness.#2

Ambrose is survived by his wife, Ann His three daughters Aoibhín, Niamh, Anna Rose and his 5-year-old grandson Cillian.

Said Mr O’Kelly: “This week has been a nightmare. We just can’t believe Ambrose is gone. We had huge support here especially from the Irish Embassy in Mexico who were a great help in helping with the paper work before we could bring Ambrose back home to his family.”

“Ambrose was one of a kind and had a huge heart. He would do anything for anyone. Last year he was part of a group that delivered five fire brigades and five ambulances to the Ugandan Government, bringing them from Mobassa, across Kenya to Kampala.”