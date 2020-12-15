Irish people would choose to quarantine with President Higgins over Paul Mescal and Maura Higgins, survey reveals

Irish people would rather quarantine with President Michael D Higgins this Christmas over actor Paul Mescal and TV favourite Maura Higgins.

A new survey conducted by Gifthouse.ie along with Christmas FM revealed that 41pc of those surveyed would choose to quarantine with Ireland’s beloved president, while 18pc would choose heartthrob Paul Mescal and 13pc saying they would pick Longford native Maura Higgins.

The survey asked many other Covid-Christmas related questions, including what traditions they will be missing most this year.

Some 47pc said they are most upset about missing out on the Christmas markets due to Covid-19 while only less than 5pc say they’ll miss ‘12 Pubs’ night out.

Some 11pc said their traditions will have to change this year due to restrictions, while 25pc of people said they will be opting for a virtual mass this Christmas.

As for the usual antics that happen under the mistletoe, 5pc said they will be skipping this due to health implications.

In regards to spending this Christmas, 61pc said they have no plans to spend less and 73pc of people said that presents will be of more sentimental value this year.

Some 90pc of those surveyed have vowed to stay home this Christmas while one-fifth of all surveyed admitted to putting their decorations up early this year.

Some traditions remain the same however as 68pc of the nation said the traditional turkey and ham is their favourite Christmas food with only 7pc saying they enjoy Christmas beverages and gingerbread the most.

As for what to wear on the big day, 61pc said they will use any excuse to dress up while 14pc prefer to cosy up in pyjamas.

Online Editors