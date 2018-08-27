'Irish people won't be electing a Putin or Tump' - Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy

Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy has said that the Irish people won't be electing a Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump in October.

Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy has said that the Irish people won't be electing a Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump in October.

Appealing to councillors in Meath County Council for their support to get on the ballot paper in the race for Áras an Uachtaráin, the Dragons' Den star and businessman emphasised the 'soft power' of the Irish presidency.

Mr Duffy said he has studied the constitution and those who have held the presidency in the past.

He said he welcomes the constitutional constraints on the office of the president.

"The President is the custodian of our democracy, our representative on State occasions at home and abroad.

"The President has no executive power or responsibility.

"At the end of October, the people will elect a President of Ireland – we're not electing a Putin or an [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and, dare I say it, not a Trump."

Mr Duffy pointed to the Presidencies of Erskine Childers, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese as Irish presidents that used soft power.

He mentioned Ms Robinson's visit to Somalia and Ms McAleese's role in the Northern Ireland peace process.

He said his presidency would be focused on five pillars - Youth; Age and caring for older people; diversity and inclusion; respect; and working together.

Under the heading of respect he said that he wants discuss how to end "shaming in our society" and highlighted cyber-bullying.

When he was challenged on how he would tackle cyber-bullying Mr Duffy said he's making no false promises admitted "I don't think I have the magic wand for cyber-bullying".

But he said currently the "pressure seems to be on parents" in terms of dealing with it.

He added: "I think the pressure should be on social platforms so they don't allow people to prey our children".

Mr Duffy is among a number of presidential hopefuls making pitches to county councils today.

They must win the support of four local authorities to get on the ballot paper.

Online Editors