Irish people ‘very interested’ in news compared with other countries, new research finds

It seems Ireland is a nation of news junkies with a higher percentage of people who have a keen interest in current affairs than other countries of a similar size.

New research released today by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland shows that 70pc of Irish respondents said they were “extremely” or “very interested” in news. This compares with Austria at 67pc and Denmark and the UK which both scored 51pc.

Irish women scored the lowest levels of those who were “not at all” interested in the news, standing at just 5pc compared to the UK where was it some 12pc of those surveyed.

However, while Irish women are more likely than men to share news, their male counterparts were deemed more likely to share their opinions and comment on news stories.

Entitled ‘Digital News Report: Gender & Diversity in Ireland 2016-2021 & Internationally 2021’, the study looked at the role of gender and diversity in media consumption in Ireland and abroad.

The gap is also narrowing when it comes to the income levels among those who say they are “very interested” in it. In 2020, there was a 25pc difference between high and low-income earners, which dropped to 14pc in 2021.

Education levels also play a role in the level of trust in news material on social media. Respondents who did not finish secondary school are more likely to trust news sources they see on social media, compared with those with higher educational attainment, who appeared to be more sceptical.

Analysis of the Irish data taken from the Reuters Digital News Reports for Ireland 2021 was carried out by researchers at Dublin City University, led by Assistant Professor Dawn Wheatley. She said the findings from the project were “hugely interesting.”

"We hope that this project will help to create awareness amongst news providers about how news and current affairs are consumed differently by men and women and by people from different backgrounds and that it will help them to tailor their news offerings to widen interest,” she said. “This in turn will facilitate democratic debate and active citizenship.”

Commenting on the research, the BAI’s newly-appointed chief executive Celene Craig said it commissioned it in order to “stimulate further debate around news consumption and different aspects of diversity, such as gender and socio-economic class.”