Irish people urged not to be ‘caught out by the sun’ this weekend due to risk posed by UV rays
Irish people are being urged to protect themselves from the sun this weekend as the warm weather continues.
The HSE has issued advice on how to stay mindful of ultraviolet radiation (UV), as overexposure to the rays is the leading cause of skin cancer.
Met Éireann allows people to check the UV Index forecast in their area online or on the app as it provides a good indicator of when the sun is most dangerous.
It is always strongest in the middle of the day, typically between the hours of 11am to 3pm from April to September.
The recent sunny spell has seen the index climb as high as 6, 7 and 8.
When the UV index is 3 or above, it is essential to protect your skin and eyes.
“With the warm weather forecast for this weekend, people will have more opportunity to get outside and enjoy it,” said Dr Tríona McCarthy of the HSE National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP).
"It is important to remember the sun isn't only strong abroad. It can be strong enough in Ireland to damage your skin and is strongest during the middle of the day, typically between 11am to 3pm,
"We want to remind everyone to be prepared and enjoy the outdoors safely by following the SunSmart 5S’s, to protect their skin and reduce their risk of skin cancer.”
Experts say the SunSmart 5 S’s should be followed even when it’s cloudy:
People are also urged to not deliberately attempt to get a suntan, to always avoid getting a sunburn and to never use a sunbed.
"It is important not to be caught out by the sun so plan ahead and check the UV Index for your area on the Met Éireann website or app. Even in cloudy conditions, UV rays can affect your skin,” said Liz Coleman, the Deputy Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann.
"Take precaution by wearing clothing with long sleeves, collared shirt, wear a hat and sunglasses and spend time in the shade. Use a high factor sun cream with good UVA protection to protect yourself and don’t forget to reapply every two hours.”
The UV Index can be checked on the Met Éirean website at met.ie/uv-index.