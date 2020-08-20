Irish people returning to live at home at its highest level since 2007

New figures released by the CSO show the number of Irish people returning home is at its highest level since 2007.

The figures show 28,900 Irish nationals returned to live in Ireland from abroad in the year to April 2020.

While 85,400 persons immigrated to Ireland, the Irish nationals among them is the highest number of returning Irish nationals since the height of the economic crash in 2007.

The new figures also show the population increased to an estimated 4.98 million in April 2020.

This shows an increase by 55,900 (+1.1%) in the year to April 2020 compared to an increase of 64,500 (+1.3%) in the year to April 2019.

The latest figures also show In April 2020, 644,400 non-Irish nationals were estimated to be resident in Ireland, accounting for 12.9% of the total population

The population of Dublin in April 2020 was estimated to be almost 1.42 million persons, 28.5% of the total population

In terms of the age profile 720,100 persons were estimated to be aged 65 years and over, reflecting an increase of 90,200 persons (+14.3%), in this age group since April 2016.

