Irish people returning home at its highest level since 2007

New figures released by the CSO show the number of Irish people returning home is at its highest level since 2007.

The figures show 28,900 Irish nationals returned to live in Ireland from abroad in the year to April 2020.

While 85,400 persons immigrated to Ireland, Irish nationals returning to Ireland are the highest section of people to migrate here since the height of the economic crash in 2007.

The new figures also show the population increased to an estimated 4.98 million in April 2020.

This shows an increase by 55,900 (+1.1%) in the year to April 2020 compared to an increase of 64,500 (+1.3%) in the year to April 2019.

The latest figures also show In April 2020, 644,400 non-Irish nationals were estimated to be resident in Ireland, accounting for 12.9% of the total population

The population of Dublin in April 2020 was estimated to be almost 1.42 million persons, 28.5% of the total population

In terms of the age profile 720,100 persons were estimated to be aged 65 years and over, reflecting an increase of 90,200 persons (+14.3%), in this age group since April 2016.

Commenting on the results, James Hegarty, CSO statistician said 'The combined effect of positive net migration and natural increase resulted in population growth of 55,900 (+1.1%) in the year to April 2020, compared to an increase of 64,500 (+1.3%) in the year to April 2019. This annual increase brings the population estimate to 4.98 million in April 2020.

The number of immigrants to the State in the year to April 2020 is estimated to be 85,400, while the number of emigrants from the State over the same period is estimated at 56,500.

These flows resulted in net inward migration for Ireland in the year to April 2020 of 28,900, a reduction of 4,800 (-14.2%) on the previous year.

The number of births was 58,300 while the number of deaths was 31,200, resulting in a natural increase of 27,100 in the year to April 2020.

This is the lowest level of natural increase recorded since the 2001 population estimates.

Irish nationals accounted for 28,900 (33.8%) of the 85,400 immigrants to Ireland, this is the highest number of returning Irish nationals since 2007.

Of the 56,500 emigrants from Ireland 28,300 (50.1%) were estimated to be Irish nationals. Consequently, net inward migration of Irish nationals in the year to April 2020 was just over 500.

This represents an increase of 2,600 on the year to April 2019 when net outward migration of Irish nationals was estimated to be -2,100.

