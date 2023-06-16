Irish people now the biggest users of cocaine in the EU, report states

The alarming figures also showed that MDMA use has grown substantially in a decade

There is a 4.8pc prevalence of cocaine use in Ireland among people aged 15 to 34. Photo: Getty

Ireland has the highest usage of cocaine in the European Union and the second highest MDMA (ecstasy) usage rates, according to the European Drug Report 2023.

In 2022, there was 6.5pc prevalence of MDMA use and a 4.8pc prevalence of cocaine use in Ireland, in people aged 15-34

MDMA stood at 0.9pc prevalence in 2011 and has jumped 5.6pc within 11 years. Cocaine has also jumped from 2.9pc in 2016 to 4.8pc in 2022.

Ireland is currently below the EU average for cannabis use, however. Within the EU an estimated 18.2pc (8.6 million) among 15-24 year olds used cannabis in the last year and 9.6pc (4.5 million) used the drug in the last month.

The report, which was released today, also outlined that in 2021 Ireland was the second highest country behind Finland for fatal drug overdoses and continues to remain near the top of this table.

Mortality rates due to overdoses in the European Union in 2021 is estimated at 18.3 deaths per million of population aged 15 to 64. It is estimated that at least 6,166 overdose deaths involving illicit drugs occurred in the European Union in 2021.

The report shows that 79pc of these deaths were male, and 21pc were female.

Opioids, including heroin and its metabolites, often in combination with other substances, were estimated to be present in three quarters (74pc) of fatal overdoses reported in the EU.

A significant share of overdose deaths was reported by Austria (67pc), Italy (56pc), Ireland (46pc in 2017), Poland (44pc in 2016) and Romania (43pc).

In an effort to decrease these statistics, a total of 12 European countries currently have some type of drug-checking service in place, with Ireland opening their own last year.

The HSE-established service will be running its second service in 2023 at Body and Soul music festival in Co Westmeath this weekend.

Ten countries report having opened at least one supervised drug consumption room, intended to facilitate safer use and prevent various health problems.

Beyond usage, the report outlines "record" seizures by law-enforcement agencies across Europe, with drugs such as cocaine and cannabis being the most commonly confiscated drugs.

In 2021, EU member states seized a record of 303 tonnes of cocaine. The trafficking of large volumes of cocaine through Europe’s major seaports, in intermodal commercial shipping containers, is a significant factor in the high availability of this drug in Europe today, the report said.

It was reported in 2022 that the quantity of cocaine seized in Antwerp, which holds Europe's second largest port, increased to 110 tonnes, compared to 91 tonnes in 2021.

A total of 10,000 seizures of MDMA occurred in 2021, which is a decrease since 2020, when there were 13000. However, seizures of MDMA powder in the European Union amounted to 1.6 tonnes in 2021 (1.6 tonnes in 2020) and seizures of MDMA tablets reached 3.5 million (4.7 million in 2020).