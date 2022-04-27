Irish people have highest life expectancy in the EU

Irish people now have the longest life expectancy in the EU.

Irish people now have the highest life expectancy in the EU, figures released today by Eurostat show.

People born in 2020 in Ireland now have a life expectancy of 82.6 years on average, higher than any other EU country.

This is down from 82.8 last year but represents one of the lowest decreases in life expectancy across the EU, while Denmark and Cyprus were the only two nations that saw life expectancy grow from 2019 to 2020.

The overall life expectancy of the bloc as a whole fell from 81.3 to 80.4 in this timespan, however this related to the sudden increase in mortality in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin hailed the achievement, saying it is “strong evidence of the great strides in improving public health in recent decades”. Ireland occupied 16th place in 2000, Mr Martin said.

In the past two decades, the life expectancy of people born in Ireland has gone from 76.6 to 82.6, one of the biggest increases in the EU.

Boys born in Ireland in 2020 have the highest life expectancy of boys across the EU at 80.8 years - unchanged from 2019 - but the life expectancy of girls born in Ireland fell in the same time period from 84.7 to 84.4, which is the 7th highest life expectancy among girls.

The life expectancy of Irish people aged 65 in 2020 was 85.7 years on average, a figure that has increased by 4.3 years since 2000.

The French island of Corsica is the region with the highest life expectancy of all across the EU at 84 years, followed by the Balearic Islands in Spain (83.9) and the Epirus region in Greece (83.8).

The EU regions with the lowest life expectancy at birth were all in Bulgaria: North-West (72.1), North-Central (72.8), and North and South-East Bulgaria (72.9).

Infant mortality across the union also fell again at 3.3 per 1,000, which is almost half the figure of 6.6 infant deaths for every 1,000 births in the year 2000.

More people died in the EU in 2020 than in any other year since 1962, up from 4.6 million in 2019 to 5.1 million, a staggering rise in one year which was largely attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.