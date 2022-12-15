President Michael D Higgins said it was a life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world

AN Irish peacekeeping soldier in the Lebanon is dead following a serious incident in which he came under fire while on active duty.

The Irish Army said this morning that at around 9.15pm Irish time last night, an incident took place involving members of 121st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon).

A convoy of two armoured utility vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire.

Four were taken to Raee Hospital, near Sidon, as a result of the incident.

One soldier was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and another has undergone surgery and is in a serious condition.

The other two soldiers are being treated for minor injuries. A medical officer from the 121st Infantry Battalion is currently with the soldiers in Raee Hospital.

“It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night,” a statement said.

The names of personnel are not being released by the Defence Forces at this time, but the families of those involved have been informed.

Chief of Staff of Óglaigh na hÉireann, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said: “We in Óglaigh na hÉireann are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of this tragic event and the loss of one of our peacekeepers.

“Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion.

“Our thoughts are also with those who were injured last night and their families and friends. We have one of our medical officers currently at Raee Hospital and we will ensure that our personnel get the best possible care.

“Our focus now is to ensure the safety and continued support for all our personnel deployed in Lebanon.”

“It is with the deepest sorrow that I was this morning informed of the news of the death of a member of the Defence Forces serving on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

President Michael D Higgins, Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, paid tribute to the soldier.

"As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations.

"However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work, or how the members of our Defence Forces serving on peacekeeping missions abroad risk their lives every day in order to build and maintain peace in conflict zones across the world.

“As President of Ireland and Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, it is with a heavy heart, and conscious of the great loss it will represent to them, that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the member of the Defence Forces who has lost their life.

"A life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world.

“May I also wish a speedy recovery to those other members of the Defence Forces injured in the incident. Our thoughts are with them at this time.”

A full investigation will commence into the incident.

The 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising of 333 Irish soldiers, deployed in November 2022 to South Lebanon as part of UNIFIL.