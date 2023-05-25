Irish peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney to be honoured at United Nations headquarters

Irish peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney is to be posthumously honoured at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The 23-year-old was killed while on duty in Lebanon last December.

Pte Rooney, whose family are from Dundalk, had been serving with the 121st Infantry Battalion with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon when the convoy he was travelling with came under attack outside Beirut.

The Louth native, who was engaged to be married, was based in Dundalk’s Aiken barracks, close to where he grew up, and his family is rooted in the military tradition of the town.

At a ceremony in the UN General Assembly Hall, the Irish Ambassador to the United Nations, Fergal Mythen, will receive the Dag Hammarskjold medal on behalf of the family of Private Rooney.

The medal ceremony forms part of a series of events planned to mark the 75th anniversary of United Nations peacekeeping.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will lay a wreath at the Peacekeeper's Memorial in the grounds of the UN compound to commemorate the 4,200 peacekeepers, including 91 Irish personnel, who have died.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary, Mr Guterres said UN peacekeepers were "the beating heart of our commitment to a more peaceful world."

"Today, on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, we honour their extraordinary contributions to international peace and security," he said.

Pte Rooney also had close links to the village of Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal.

He spent several years in his youth living and attending school in the county.

Ireland has contributed peacekeepers to UN missions on a continuous basis since 1958.

Today, there are nearly 500 Irish police and military personnel serving under the UN flag.

Peacekeepers protect civilians, actively prevent conflict, reduce violence, strengthen security and empower national authorities to assume these responsibilities.