Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon attack discharged from hospital to recover at home

Trooper Shane Kearney is being discharged from Beaumont Hospital today to continue his recovery at home, the Defence Forces have said in an update.

Trooper Kearney (23), from Killeagh in Co Cork, was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital after suffering a head injury in an incident in which the UN convoy he was travelling in was targeted by a mob as it drove through the southern Lebanese village of Al-Aqibiya on December 14.

Private Seán Rooney (24) was fatally shot and Trooper Kearney suffered a head injury during the incident.

It was confirmed in recent weeks that Trooper Kearney was no longer in a critical condition and today the Defence Forces confirmed he would be going home.

“Trooper Shane Kearney is being discharged from Beaumont Hospital today, Friday 3 February, to continue his recovery at home.

“He still requires further medical treatment later in the year but the medical staff are satisfied with his continued and steady progress to allow him to continue his recuperation at home with his family.

“The Defence Forces and the Kearney family ask all media outlets to please continue to respect Shane's privacy during this time,” a spokesperson said.

Separate investigations by Irish and Lebanese authorities into the incident in which the convoy was attacked are being carried out.

Lebanon's military tribunal have charged seven suspects in connection with December’s attack.

In late December, the Lebanese military arrested a suspect, allegedly “in cooperation with Hezbollah," according to the group, which said the man was not a Hezbollah member.

The arrested man and six others were charged in the attack, according to a judicial official familiar with the investigation, a legal official following the case, and a military official.