Irish patients warned against going abroad for a weight-loss procedure that does not work

Irish patients have been warned against going abroad for a weight-loss procedure that is ineffective and at the centre of a number of cases of botulism in Turkey.

Doctors were not aware of any patient in Ireland who had contracted botulism, consultant bariatric surgeon Professor Helen Heneghan said yesterday.

She said no case of botulism linked to weight-loss botox injections in Turkey had come to light here, but people should know the procedure did not work.

Prof Heneghan, of St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, spoke after it emerged almost 70 botulism cases in patients in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey have been linked to the procedure.

It was carried out in the Turkish cities of Izmir and Istanbul, prompting a warning from European health officials.

Of the 67 people who have developed botulism, a number have been admitted to intensive care, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Botulism is a rare but life-threatening condition caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. These toxins attack the nervous system and cause paralysis. Patients require immediate medical attention.

The weight-loss procedure at the centre of the cases involves injections into the stomach wall, which are aimed at relaxing the muscles and suppressing the appetite.

Prof Heneghan said the procedure was not performed in Ireland and she was surprised it was being done anywhere as it was known to be ineffective.

“I am not aware of any patients back in Ireland who had the procedure,” she said. “The number of cases reported with botulism is shocking.”

The professor said there were no estimates of the number of people going abroad for weight-loss surgery. She is regularly seeing around two or three patients who have other weight-loss operations abroad returning with complications and more are in outpatient clinics.

Trials of the botox injections into the stomach were done around seven or eight years ago with fewer than 100 patients and deemed safe. However, they did not work and did not lead to significant weight loss.

Prof Heneghan suggested it was possible that the patients who developed botulism in this instance received too high a dose or maybe the type of toxin injected was very potent. It could also be a batch problem.

She said there were too many unknowns in the studies on the procedure around dosage and the best area for injection. No credible centre would recommend the procedure. She added: “It remains experimental.”

Demand in Ireland for bariatric surgery remains high, with a waiting list of several years. Prof Heneghan said more investment would enable a higher number of bariatric surgeries around the country and more people would be treated here with the support of a multi-disciplinary team.