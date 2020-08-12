Irish parents warned to stop using brand of high chair due to ‘suffocation’ risk

Irish parents are being warned to stop using a brand of high chair as is poses a serious risk of suffocating children.

A Hauck branded Mac Baby Deluxe high chair has been recalled by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) as it poses a “serious risk” to children aged up to 36 months.

In a statement the CCPC warn that if the harness is not used, a child could slide through the leg opening in the high chair. The CCPC states that if this happens, the child may get stuck.

“If the harness is not used, there is a risk that the child may slide through the leg opening in the high chair. This could result in the child becoming stuck.”

There are several models, colours, and design variations of this high chair, however, it is not confirmed if it has been distributed in Ireland.

However it is available for purchase online so Irish parents may have ordered the product from overseas.

The Commission advises that if parents have this high chair then its use should be discontinued immediately and it should be kept away from children.

“If you believe that you may have purchased the affected product, discontinue use immediately and keep it away from children.

“You may wish to contact the online store from where you purchased this product to see if there are any remedies available to you,” the notice adds.

