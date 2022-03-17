Irish passengers boarding P&O Ferries today are facing disruptions after the company cancelled all crossings ahead of a major announcement - with reports of staff refusing to leave ferries, fearing they are about to lose their jobs.

The UK-registered P&O Ferries, which sails major routes including between Ireland, Britain and France, said it had suspended services and would make a major announcement later today. However, the company has denied it is going into administration.

"P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation," a P&O Ferries spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement. Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements."

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary Mick Lynch, said there is “growing speculation that the company are today planning to sack hundreds of UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labour”.

He added: “We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected, and that the Secretary of State intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue.”

Dubai ports firm DP World bought the company in 2019. P&O has a fleet of more than 20 ships that sail across the Irish Sea, English Channel and North Sea, the firm's website said.

It has almost 4,000 members, employees and operates more than 30,000 sailings a year.