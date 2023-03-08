Irish Oscar hopefuls jet off to fly the green flag as they ‘enjoy the view from the rollercoaster’

Fingers Crossed….Catherine Clinch , 13 [right] who starred on the Irish film ‘An Cailin Ciúin’ which has been nomninated for an Oscar pictured with her sister Anna [17] before the departed from Dublin Airport for LA ahead of the Oscars ceremony which will take place on Sunday.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 8/3/23

The red carpet was rolled out at Dublin Airport this morning as our coterie of Oscar nominees geared up to fly the green flag at the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday.

With an impressive 14 nominations for Irish contenders, this is an historic year for our home-grown talent as they prepare to rub shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Among the youngest travelling over on the afternoon Aer Lingus flight to LA was the talented star of An Cailín Ciúin, Catherine Clinch (13), who had the perfect reason for giving school the heave-ho for a week.

“I’m really excited, I’m nervous as well but I’m just really happy and grateful that I get to go over,” she told independent.ie

“It’s been amazing, the biggest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I enjoyed the filming process so much and I’ve met so many amazing people along the way.”

She was joined by her older sister Anna (17), whom she credited as being “such a help and so supportive through this whole time.”

The talented youngster, who has already started a new project, was also excited about seeing her dress for the first time in LA, a blue creation by Galway designer Caterina Coyne.

There with her proud parents Tom and mum Méav Ni Mhaolchatha, an acclaimed musician who was once in Celtic Woman and said they could “never have dreamed this.”

“It doesn’t feel real in some ways. I suppose it’s just about taking each step as it comes and enjoying the view from the rollercoaster, as they say,” said Méav.

Also heading off were husband-and-wife team of An CailIn Ciúin, writer/director Colm Bairéad and his producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi, who are up for the Best International Feature Film.

The couple, who have left children Rían (4) and Diolun (6) with family for the week, said they are still pinching themselves over the success of the film.

Young Rían even featured in the Irish-language movie, playing the part of Cait’s younger brother.

“He’s the little infant who’s generally crying in the background,” joked Colm.

“This has been an amazing adventure to be together as a married couple. Every step of this journey we’ve taken together, from the very beginning of the film to now and here we are, about to walk onto the red carpet of the Oscars. It’s been incredible, something we’ll never forget.”

Producer Cleona said it was “amazing” that the Oscars were taking place in the middle of Seachtain na Gaeilge and it was also the first time an Irish-language feature film was nominated at the event.

“We’re really proud. We talk about it ourselves like, wow it’s amazing that it’s helping in some small way to preserve the language and raise awareness of it and make it part of our mainstream culture. To have people like Paul Mescal and Brendan Gleeson speaking it on the red carpet, it just elevates the language,” she said.

“When Irish people see an Irish language film being embraced so lovingly around the world, there’s a real sense of national pride and ‘This is us, this is our language and part of us.’”

Arts Minister Catherine Martin, who is also flying out to LA this week, said it was “incredible” to have 14 nominations and proves how much the country is punching above its weight in the screen sector.

She will be using the trip over to meet with representatives from some of the biggest Hollywood studios as she helps promote Ireland as an attractive filming destination.

“This is so important for our industry. I’m travelling over and going to be connecting and building on that relationship between LA, which is the capital of the entertainment world, connecting with film studios and production companies,” she said.

“The people I'm meeting with from Disney, Sony and Marvel, reminding them of the Government’s absolute commitment to the screen industry here in Ireland.”