Irish Olympians Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe tie the knot

Irish Olympians Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan O’Keeffe are enjoying life as newlyweds after they tied the knot last weekend.

The long-time couple, who have both represented Ireland at London 2012 and Rio 2016 in the Modern Pentathlon, posted pictures on Instagram to mark their special day.

Natalya posted images of the couple on their wedding day and said: “Husband & Wife. My heart couldn’t be more full. Celebrating with my closest friends & marrying the man of my dreams. I’m still trying to catch a breath after the weekend so I may be quiet for a little.”

Arthur also posted images from the day on social media with a simple husband and wife emoji.

The couple met 14 years ago at the Irish pentathlon nationals but explained that they started out as friends before becoming “rivals”, Natalya told The Sports Chronicle in an interview.

“It was a friendship first. And then totally a rivalry, and then a friendship again. I had no one to compete against so watching what Arthur and the other guys were doing drove me on. We both understand there is one goal and there will be bumps on the road.

Arthur said the couple rarely have a bad day together.

“Not all days are good days but usually we don’t have a bad day together. One of us can pick the other one up. Maybe I’ll drive to training or cook dinner, or the other way round.”

Natalya represented Ireland at her third Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer and was in contention for a medal before an obstinate horse - which are assigned at random - scuppered her chances.

Arthur qualified for Tokyo but bravely made the decision to step aside and allow another athlete to represent Ireland as he was losing a battle to recover from a hip injury in time for the games, while also announcing he had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, which complicated his recovery.

Natalya has recently cast doubt on any retirement plans and may now represent Ireland at Paris 2024.

